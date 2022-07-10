<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Dear Abby: I want to date a friend of mine, but fear she isn't interested

DEAR ABBY: I am a man who has been single for a while. I have two female friends who I feel genuinely care about me. They each have told me that I should go on social media and start dating. I'm not really interested in doing that.

I want to remarry one day, but for the right reasons, not because I'm lonely. I want to be with that person because they make me better and make me smile. When I see her photo, and see or hear her name, I want my heart and face to light up.

The fact is, I'm in love with one of my two friends. She ticks off all those boxes. It has been a while since my divorce, and when we are together, I feel comfortable, warm and safe. I guess I'm afraid her answer would be no. Advice?

— TAKING A CHANCE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR TAKING: Oh, yes. Swing for the fences! Tell her how you feel. If her answer is no — and I'm betting it won't be — go on a dating site THEN. In cases like this, nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

