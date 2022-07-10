Dear Abby: I want to date a friend of mine, but fear she isn't interested

DEAR ABBY: I am a man who has been single for a while. I have two female friends who I feel genuinely care about me. They each have told me that I should go on social media and start dating. I'm not really interested in doing that.
I want to remarry one day, but for the right reasons, not because I'm lonely. I want to be with that person because they make me better and make me smile. When I see her photo, and see or hear her name, I want my heart and face to light up.
The fact is, I'm in love with one of my two friends. She ticks off all those boxes. It has been a while since my divorce, and when we are together, I feel comfortable, warm and safe. I guess I'm afraid her answer would be no. Advice?
— TAKING A CHANCE IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR TAKING: Oh, yes. Swing for the fences! Tell her how you feel. If her answer is no — and I'm betting it won't be — go on a dating site THEN. In cases like this, nothing ventured, nothing gained.