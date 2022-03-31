<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Dear Abby: Is it weird that I whistle at trains?

DEAR ABBY: I love trains. I can imitate a train whistle, and I like doing it. I learned how to do it about 10 years ago by listening to trains whistle for many years. I'm in my 30s now. I know there are places I shouldn't do it. Some people I know like to hear me do it anywhere. Others say I should do it only outside. Still others say don't do it at all.

When I see and hear a train, I will sometimes automatically whistle. It's not the best thing to do, I suppose, but it's not the worst either. I don't drink, smoke or do drugs, and I'm fairly healthy. What do you think of my imitating a train whistle? Have you ever heard of anyone doing this?

— WHISTLING IN WISCONSIN

DEAR WHISTLING: Congratulations. Your letter is a first. I have never heard of someone imitating a train whistle who was over the age of 8. I see no harm in doing it as long as it doesn't annoy the people around you by startling them or putting their hearing at risk.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

