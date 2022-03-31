Dear Abby: Is it weird that I whistle at trains?

DEAR ABBY: I love trains. I can imitate a train whistle, and I like doing it. I learned how to do it about 10 years ago by listening to trains whistle for many years. I'm in my 30s now. I know there are places I shouldn't do it. Some people I know like to hear me do it anywhere. Others say I should do it only outside. Still others say don't do it at all.
When I see and hear a train, I will sometimes automatically whistle. It's not the best thing to do, I suppose, but it's not the worst either. I don't drink, smoke or do drugs, and I'm fairly healthy. What do you think of my imitating a train whistle? Have you ever heard of anyone doing this?
— WHISTLING IN WISCONSIN
DEAR WHISTLING: Congratulations. Your letter is a first. I have never heard of someone imitating a train whistle who was over the age of 8. I see no harm in doing it as long as it doesn't annoy the people around you by startling them or putting their hearing at risk.