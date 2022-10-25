Diabetic dad uncomfortable taking his shoes off when visiting kids' homes

DEAR ABBY: We have been visiting our children and have been asked to remove our shoes when inside. I am diabetic. I have been complying with the no-shoes edicts, but reluctantly. We keep our shoes on in our home, so spending several days padding around in my socks makes me uncomfortable.
Abby, diabetics are cautioned to keep their shoes on at all times, even inside. There are real risks to a diabetic's feet. Also, I have trouble navigating stairs and slipped several times while climbing or descending the stairs in my stocking feet. It's dangerous for me to go up and down uncarpeted wood steps. It seems to me that the no-shoes folk should think about some of these issues before issuing a mandate.
— DIABETIC DAD IN MISSOURI
DEAR DAD: Do nothing that is counter to your doctor's orders. If you haven't explained them to your children, do it now. Perhaps a compromise could work: Buy a pair of shoes or slippers for indoor use only that you leave at their home for the times when you visit. However, if they are not open to this idea, you will have to visit with them only outside their home.