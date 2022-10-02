Dinner guest unhappy with unruly dogs

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I attended a party at the home of one of my co-workers. There were about 15 guests. The problem was the homeowner's pets — two dogs that live inside. The dogs were allowed to roam freely during the party.
They barked each time a guest knocked or rang the doorbell and jumped on each person who entered. They hovered at people's feet waiting for food to drop or to be given to them. It felt like we were expected to pet the animals and interact with them whether we wanted to or not. The homeowner made no attempt to control the dogs or keep them away from any of the guests.
I don't dislike animals, but I don't want other people's pets jumping on my clothes, trying to lick me or getting close to my food. Two large wire kennels were visible along a front hallway, which I assume are used during the day while the homeowner is away at work. What would have been the polite way to ask my co-worker to put the dogs in their kennels or out in the garage while the guests were eating?
— LIKES PETS, BUT ...
DEAR LIKES: To an animal lover, a pet is a member of the family. Your co-worker obviously saw nothing wrong with his/her dogs mingling with the guests. There is no polite way to ask a host to put a family member in the garage during a party. Telling your co-worker that you found the pets' behavior disruptive may solve your problem, because he/she will probably omit you from future guest lists.