<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Dinner host sick of having to buy six bottles of wine when entertaining

DEAR ABBY: I'm a single, retired woman on a fixed budget. I love to cook and entertain. I would do it more often if several of my friends didn't routinely consume four to six bottles of wine collectively at dinner (at least one bottle per person, plus other drinks).

I can't afford to spend $100 or more on alcohol, but I'm embarrassed to ask them to bring their own beverages, as no one else in the group does it. Any suggestions for how to handle this without offending them or breaking my budget?

— GRATEFUL FOR ADVICE

DEAR GRATEFUL: You are not obligated to go broke paying for your friends' overindulgence. Because you are entertaining in your own home, tell them what you have on hand, what you plan to serve and, if they need more, they should bring it with them.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all