Disabled reader wonders if it's unfair to get a dog

DEAR ABBY: I am 60 and disabled. I desperately would like a dog. I'm not a cat person. I can't get a bird because I have lupus. Working at a shelter isn't an option. I added up all the pluses and minuses, and the minuses were more plentiful. HOWEVER, the pluses are SO tempting.
Logically, I know it would not be fair to either of us. The wiser part of myself says no, but I want someone who is happy when I come home, kisses me, sits on my lap and shares my bed. And someone to care for. Any advice?
— NURTURER IN NEW YORK
DEAR NURTURER: Rescue a dog who needs nurturing as much as you do. Adopt an older one from an animal rescue, and you may save two lives at once. That said, it's important you discuss those pluses and minuses with a veterinarian and take out pet insurance — just in case the need arises.