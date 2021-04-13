DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married 20-plus years. His mother has never liked me. I have never done anything to her or her husband.
My father-in-law passed away two years back, and my mother-in-law is older. If something happens to her, how am I supposed to react? I know I have to be there for my husband. My husband and I get along wonderfully, but at the same time, I would feel like a hypocrite if I went to her funeral. We haven't spoken in over a year.
Other family members have repeated things she has said about me as well as my family. I put up with her behavior for years. I only quit talking to her or going around her a year ago.
-- Hates hypocrisy in Michigan
DEAR HATES: Funerals are for the living. Do not succumb to the temptation to use your mother-in-law's as a platform to demonstrate your dislike of her. Attend the funeral and comfort your husband, who likely will be hurting and need your support. And when you do, above all, refrain from humming, "Ding, Dong, the Witch is Dead."