Divorcee contemplates relationship with long-distance ex-lover

DEAR ABBY: An acquaintance from 40 years ago contacted me three years ago after, he claims, searching for and finding me on social media. We have been speaking on and off since then, but he’s now calling every day (sometimes twice a day) saying he’s making travel plans to come see me. He lives in Canada; I’m in Massachusetts.
Way back when, he begged me to sleep with him, knowing I was dating his best friend. His friend was out of town at the time. Shocked and blindsided, I caved under his pressure and acquiesced, and then slept with him a second time. My boyfriend was still overseas, and I couldn’t tell if he had any intention of returning.
This acquaintance has yet to send me even a thorn, much less petal from a rose during the past three years and has ghosted me a number of times. Should I entertain the idea of seeing him, let alone think there could be anything more? I’m divorced, my children are grown and I haven’t enjoyed any male company for the last 14 years.
— DESIRING MORE THAN CYBERLOVE
DEAR DESIRING MORE: You may be lonely, but please, start thinking rationally. For your own sake, do not become further involved with a man who would seduce a woman who is dating his friend and who has ghosted you “a number of times” in the last few years. During the periods in which you have been ghosted and lonely, it appears he has been very busy!
This person is not to be trusted with your heart or anything else.