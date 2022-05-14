Divorcee worries about going back to favorite venues alone

DEAR ABBY: My former husband and I have been divorced for more than two years. We had our wedding reception in a club with live music, and we would go there every Saturday night to listen to the music. We were divorced shortly after our marriage because he had frequent violent outbursts. After our divorce, he called and asked if we could have a date night. When I went out with him, it was great. We listened to the musicians, and no one knew we were divorced.
My ex had serious surgery, which I helped him through, but because of a subsequent violent episode from him, I have now severed all ties with him. I'd like to go back and listen to the musicians, but I don't know what to say when they ask me where he is. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
— UNCERTAIN MUSIC LOVER
DEAR MUSIC LOVER: When you are asked, all you need to say is, "'John' and I are no longer a couple, so you won't be seeing him with me anymore. I may have split with my husband, but I haven't fallen out of love with your music." It isn't necessary to share any details beyond that.