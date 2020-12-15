DEAR ABBY: At what age does a person stop calling an older neighbor "Mrs." or "Mr."? I was born next door and still live here, so I don't know what to call my neighbors anymore.
-- GROWN UP NORTH
DEAR GROWN: Before children reach adulthood, it is considered respectful to call adults "Mr." and "Mrs." Not knowing your neighbors, I can't guess how formal they may be. Because using their first names has not been your practice and you don't want to risk offending them, ask THEM what they would like to be called in light of the fact that you are all adults. Erring on the side of respect will never be wrong.