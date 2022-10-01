Does not being included on a save the date card mean I'm not invited to the wedding?

DEAR ABBY: My fiancé and I have been together for three years. He has a large family, and one of his cousins is being married next year. We recently received a "save the date" card addressed only to him, although we have lived together for more than two years. Does this mean that I will not be invited to the wedding?
My fiancé and I aren't sure what to think, or if we should ask the couple. They are not close, and one of the bridesmaids has a deep dislike for both my fiancé and me. Could you give your expert opinion?
— NOT INVITED IN THE EAST
DEAR NOT INVITED: Because your fiancé received the invitation without a specific reference to you or "and guest," you can assume that you have not been included. This may have been an oversight by whomever is hosting the event. In light of the fact that you and your fiancé have been a couple for three years, HE should contact his relative and ask if this was an oversight. Base your acceptance or refusal to attend on that information.