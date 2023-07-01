<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Don't forget your pets in your will

DEAR ABBY: Please remind your readers how important it is for people to make provisions for their beloved pets in the event that the owner dies first. It is not enough for a suitable home to be listed in the legal papers. Money for food and vet bills should also be included. It is so sad when seniors' pets are placed in shelters because no provisions had been left in their wills for the care of their beloved furry family members.

— PLANNING AHEAD IN TEXAS

DEAR PLANNING AHEAD: That's excellent advice, and I know many devoted pet guardians will thank you for the reminder. I know I do. Thank you for an important letter.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

