DEAR ABBY

Don't hand out other people's email addresses

DEAR ABBY: This is not a big drama, but I think that if someone wants to give out my email address, they should first ask me for permission. I just received an email from an acquaintance telling me they had given out my email and THEN asking me if that was OK. No, it wasn't! Abby, I'm not in witness protection, but my email address is private. Am I crazy?

 — CRANKY ON LONG ISLAND

DEAR CRANKY: Crazy? Not at all. What your nervy acquaintance did was breach whatever privacy is left in our society these days, which was thoughtless, rude and inexcusable.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

