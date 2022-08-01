Elderly couple should start estate planning

DEAR ABBY: My younger sister, "Tish," is adamant about getting our parents' affairs in order. They are in their 80s and in excellent physical and mental health except for osteo-related issues. Tish's constant reminders are making them feel she is rushing them to the grave. My siblings and I appreciate her intentions and support her efforts to get our parents to finalize their trust arrangements, but it's reached a point where she wants to start selling their belongings and is secretly throwing things away. Tish spends a lot of time looking at memorabilia and telling them who certain items should be given to.
We are unable to control her, and she gets belligerent if we disagree with her vision of how things should be handled. Should I be thankful for what she's doing and try to convince my parents it's a lot less for them to worry about? I don't want to be "that" family member, but I am afraid I'm becoming such.
— LOOKING ON IN TEXAS
DEAR LOOKING ON: Your parents are fortunate that they are in great health, but they should also realize what inevitably lies ahead. You would be doing the whole family a favor if you pointed out to them that because Tish becomes angry and belligerent if someone disagrees with her, they need to talk to an attorney who specializes in estate planning, which will prevent conflict after their eventual passing. After that, the ball is in their court.