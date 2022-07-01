<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Elderly woman unsure how to ask helpful strangers to back off

DEAR ABBY: I am a 91-year-old, 4-foot-8 woman who still drives and goes alone to shop and conduct business. My problem is I am frequently approached by strangers who want to "help" me. This frightens me because I cannot defend myself. While someone holding a door open for me is appreciated, I have no way to identify a purse snatcher who may intend to knock me down. How can I communicate that I'm capable of caring for myself without offending the person?

— GREAT-GRANDMOTHER IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR GREAT-GRANDMOTHER: You are not the only senior who has expressed these feelings. Look the person in the eye and say firmly, "I know you mean well and thank you, but NO THANK YOU. I prefer to do this myself."

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

