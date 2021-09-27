DEAR ABBY: Recently, I went swimming with my husband and his parents. We are around 50 years old; they are both 70. My in-laws took lots of photos and posted them on social media. I was not happy about it because I have gained weight during this COVID period. How do I mention this to them? Should I tell my husband?
— UNCOMFORTABLE IN TEXAS
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: By all means tell your husband if he doesn't already know how uncomfortable this made you. Then ask your in-laws to PLEASE take the photos down because you hadn't realized until you saw them how much weight you had put on. If your relations with them are friendly, they will probably accommodate you. Then schedule another "shoot" when you are shipshape again.