DEAR ABBY

Estranged dad not sure how to respond to son's impending marriage

DEAR ABBY: I need to address a family problem that has arisen due to the engagement of my 45-year-old son. We have been estranged since his mother passed away 15 years ago, and we have had no contact since then. He is being married for the first time.

There's some conjecture about whether I will be invited to the wedding. "Save the date" notices have gone out via Facebook, and I have been asked by some guests if I received one. Of course I haven't. I feel the current state of our relationship states the obvious, and I, as the senior adult, have accepted his silence. I intend to send a card wishing him well, but I feel that's all I should do. Your advice is wanted.

— GROOM'S FATHER IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR GROOM'S FATHER: I wish you had mentioned what caused the estrangement from your son after his mother's death. However, I see nothing wrong with sending him a congratulatory card under the circumstances. If you do, I hope it is a first step in healing the breach between you.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

