Estranged daughter makes list of demands after death of father

DEAR ABBY: My middle-aged daughter and her family have been estranged from me for several years, including the last year of her father's sad battle with dementia. I am told my grandson has been taught to refer to me as "The Devil," although I don't know why.
Recently, her husband (my son-in-law) emailed me a list of possessions from my home that they now expect to have. My late husband's wedding ring was included on the list. What would you say to the demands for items from an adult child with whom you have no relationship?
— OUT OF THEIR LIVES IN VIRGINIA
DEAR OUT: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your husband. As to what "I" would say in response to these grasping relatives, I wouldn't dignify their demand with any response at all.