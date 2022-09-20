Ex-boyfriend crashes datenight

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend broke up with me. After a few weeks, I was OK with it. Then he wanted to visit me, but I was busy that day and, truth be told, I didn't want to see him. I was going to hang out with a guy friend when my ex showed up although I had told him not to. When I went out with my friend, my ex couldn't go in my house because I didn't want him there if I wasn't there. When I returned home, my ex was mad that we went out to eat and didn't get him anything. Was I supposed to buy him food if I didn't even want him there to begin with? This happened months ago and I'm still furious.
— DEE IN NEW YORK
DEAR DEE: Being furious is a waste of your time and energy. That your former boyfriend would force his presence on you in spite of having been told he was unwelcome was rude and boorish. You did exactly the right thing by not allowing him to insert himself into your plans. I hope you are now rid of him. If he keeps it up, it could be considered borderline stalking.