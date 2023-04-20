Ex-wife wonders if she should warn new girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: Would it be wrong to tell my ex-husband's girlfriend (who he left me for) that he still tells me he loves me and can't move on because of me? He says it no matter how many times I have told him I don't ever want him back. He has also said he doesn't plan to remarry, despite the fact that she wants to get married and is being led to believe he loves her and wants to marry her. (I have the text messages to prove it.)
I don't want her to be hurt like I was. She moved away from her family to be with him. She has no family here, but she has a great job, and he's just using her for her money. I know I shouldn't care, but I think she should know how he feels. I hate that he's lying to her and using her. Should I send her the texts I have or leave well enough alone? — WANTS TO WARN IN THE SOUTH
DEAR WANTS: You can try to warn this woman by sharing the texts your ex has sent to you. You probably will not be believed if you do, but at least your conscience will be clear, and you can go on with your life. May I make one more suggestion? Block him on your devices. Your ex is very bad news.