Expecting mother needs personal space within marriage

DEAR ABBY: I got married six months ago to an awesome guy. Now we're expecting. Although I don't want the child, I am trying hard to want it. But I keep coming back to overwhelming regret, because it is too soon. I know this means the world to him. Truly, he is amazing, but his light is my doom.
I need time away from him to see how I feel. We are never apart, and it's making me irritable, like I have nothing of my own anymore. HE'S ALWAYS THERE. I suppose it is a good thing, but I can't breathe. What do I do? I feel like an awful wife and person now. What if the baby comes and I turn into some evil mom?
— NEUROTIC IN NEVADA
DEAR NEUROTIC: Healthy relationships, marriage included, are all about honest communication. Tell your amazing husband you need time alone to recharge and process your thoughts. Was he this way before you were married, or could it be because you are pregnant and, in his eyes, "vulnerable"?
You are not an awful person for needing alone time, and it won't make you an evil mom, so calm your fears. You may just need respite, which you won't receive until you make it known. Because, I assume, you are seeing your OB-GYN regularly, it is important you discuss the emotions you are experiencing with them. You may be suffering from depression, which some pregnant women do. Your feelings may also be normal, considering your pregnancy was not planned.