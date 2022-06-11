Extrovert ready to leave introvert husband at home

DEAR ABBY: For the 30-plus years I have known him, my husband has never been social. When we were dating, he'd rather it just be the two of us, and avoided parties, group outings, etc. Because of this, I have given up trying to go out with friends, and even with his or my family members because he complains about having to go. When he does attend must-go-to-events such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, he'll say a few words to everyone, and then sit quietly the rest of the evening, looking bored.
I have always been outgoing and social. I recently started working from home, so my workplace socialization has disappeared. I need socialization, and I don't know how to tell my husband I am going to start doing things without him. He will consider that I am abandoning him. What would you suggest?
— SOCIAL BUTTERFLY IN BUFFALO
DEAR BUTTERFLY: You are not going to change your husband. Before you become completely isolated, start doing things without him. Leave him at home where he's comfortable. If he feels "abandoned," quit making it your problem as you have before. You aren't joined at the hip, and isolation isn't healthy for YOU!