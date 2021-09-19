DEAR ABBY: Why do former classmates still send Facebook friend requests 16 years after we have graduated? These are people I barely had contact with or none at all while we were in school. I knew of them because of the yearbook, but other than that — nothing. Is this common? Was it because they came across the "people you may know" feature and saw what I look like today and think I'm cute and what they missed out on?
— Mystified in Washington
DEAR MYSTIFIED: It's possible because of the miracle of the internet. However, not everyone falls into that category. Some former classmates may be reaching out because they are lonely, curious about what life has dealt their peers or trying to reconnect to a more carefree time than they are experiencing today. If you don't wish to be contacted, you are free to delete the messages.