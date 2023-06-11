Family always overstays their welcome

DEAR ABBY: I'm wondering if you can give me a tactful suggestion on how to get lingering family members to go home when I entertain. In times past, cousins stayed into the wee hours playing cards and were generally pretty noisy in my parents' large home — all of which could go on for days.
Today, our relationships with certain family members are fairly strained, but they still want to overstay. Any suggestions about how to let them know it's time to return to their own homes?
— BACK TO NORMAL IN THE EAST
DEAR BACK TO NORMAL: Try this: Stand up and say, "It has been fun getting together, but it's time to call it a night. We need our rest if we are going to be productive tomorrow. Thank you for being with us. We'll do it again."