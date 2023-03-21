<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Family feuds complicate housewarming party planning

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend of two years and I just bought our first house. It is truly magical — everything we've ever wanted. We plan to live together for another two years before getting engaged or married.

My parents and his parents have met only once. We'll be having our housewarming party soon and I am SO nervous! His family has a drama problem and so does mine. His sisters and father don't get along with his mother due to problems that happened years ago. There are a few sticky situations on my side as well.

I want my boyfriend to be able to invite his mother, but if we do, half of his family won't show up. And I'm super nervous about the rest of his family meeting mine. Our family members hold grudges. What should we do?

— NERVOUS IN INDIANA

DEAR NERVOUS: You are not responsible for the behavior of your extended family members. Accept that you can't please everyone in a family that clings to grudges. Invite whom you wish to your housewarming. If some folks choose to leave or skip the event, that's their choice and their loss. In your home, you should entertain whomever you want.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all