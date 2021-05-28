DEAR ABBY: Some close friends have an adult child with a severe disability. They've been upfront about it and his need to be present in the community. I applaud their attitude, but on a personal level, I don't know how to handle it.
They have a big family celebration coming up, assuming things continue to improve COVID-wise. I'm tired of not knowing how to interact with this person. Other people laugh and joke and seem to have a nice relationship with him. I struggle to understand, and I don't know if I should just be honest and say I don't know what to do or say. I feel I'm missing out on what others see. How do I move along?
-- Awkward in Massachusetts
DEAR AWKWARD: I don't think it's necessary to explain to your friends that you feel uncomfortable interacting with their disabled child. I do think you should tell them you would like to interact more fully with him and ask for suggestions on how you can achieve that. They wouldn't find it offensive. In fact, they may appreciate your being forthright, because I'm willing to bet not everyone has been as compassionate as you -- or as direct.