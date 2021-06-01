DEAR ABBY: When my husband of 19 years died suddenly 15 months ago (we had no children), my financial situation changed considerably. I have had trouble paying bills, and my water was turned off this morning. When I told my siblings and their families, their answers ranged from "I can't help you," to "Gee, that sucks!" to "Come have meatloaf for dinner."
My niece, who is financially well-off, commented that it sucked. I told them all that I have no water. I do have a five-day-a-week job. I just don't have a lot of money because of so many things that have happened. I'll have the money in a week or so, but I can't live without water for that long.
Is it wrong to want them to offer to help me? Am I expecting too much? If the situation were reversed, I would offer help immediately.
-- In a tough spot in Kentucky
DEAR TOUGH SPOT: Please accept my deepest sympathy for the loss of your husband. No, it's not wrong to want your relatives to offer to help you out with a bridge loan until the money you're expecting arrives. However, because they didn't offer, ask them for one, and be willing to sign a note if they wish. Then cross your fingers that one of them agrees. If none of them do, approach your employer and ask for an advance on your salary, or contact the water company and ask if you can strike a deal. I wish you luck.