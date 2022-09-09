Family struggles to get young man to work on the farm

DEAR ABBY: My brother is old enough to work on the farm, but he refuses. He goes to school, comes back angry and doesn't like to be told what to do. Everyone has to work except him. We have tried time and time again to get him to help out. We appease him, but he only gets worse. How can we get him to develop good work ethics? It hurts when we ask him to do something and he gets angry and starts swearing. All we want is for him to help out.
— GOOD WORKER IN MINNESOTA
DEAR WORKER: I wish you had been clearer about who "we" is. If it's you and your siblings, there isn't much you can do to teach your brother the lessons he needs to learn. However, if it's your parents you are referring to, there is plenty THEY can do to set rules and enforce them while their son lives under their roof. Hint: It involves rewards for good behavior and consequences if he is disrespectful and noncompliant.