DAR ABBY

Family wants widowed mother to stand on her own two feet

DEAR ABBY: I am a daughter who has spent 40 years helping out my parents. My father passed away seven years ago, and I miss him every day. My mother, whom I love very much, has become very needy, demanding and vocal in running all of our lives since Dad's death. I'm at my wit's end and don't know what to do. My mother wants to be waited on hand and foot and has become very lazy. She's 85 and has no major health issues. What do I do before she drives us all nuts?

— FRUSTRATED IN IOWA

DEAR FRUSTRATED: Because your mother is in good health and of sound mind, I presume, it may be time for a family intervention. Explain that you love her, but you all have busy lives, and she is going to have to assume more responsibility for herself.

Encourage her to become active with her church or to seek out volunteer opportunities, and guide her toward the nearest senior center where she can find companionship, commiseration and activities she may enjoy to fill her time. I wish you luck. You are all still in the midst of a transition, and they are rarely easy.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

