Father-of-the-bride hurt to have no role in wedding

DEAR ABBY: My oldest daughter is getting married and has asked my former father-in-law to walk her down the aisle. I have been there for her her whole life. My wife and I were divorced during her senior year of high school. Should I go, stay at home, sit on the groom's side of the aisle or something else?
— FATHER OF THE BRIDE
DEAR FATHER: Have you been invited to this wedding? If the answer is yes, talk to your daughter and ask her what she plans to do about the seating arrangements. Take your cue from what she tells you. You should not be seated on the groom's side of the aisle. As the father of the bride you should be with the bride's family, and ideally, you and your ex-wife should bury the hatchet if only for one day.