Florida couple fed up with dietary preferences of their visitors

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I live in southern Florida. My problem is our children, grandchildren and their spouses. When they come to visit, they only eat certain foods and need "healthy this" and "healthy that." I feel like we're being used as a hotel and restaurant. I want to see them, but it is becoming exhausting. What should I do?
— ROLLING BACK THE WELCOME MAT
DEAR ROLLING: Roll back that welcome mat. Talk to your children, grandchildren and their spouses. They may not realize the extent to which they have been imposing on you. Tell them that if they have special dietary requirements, they should buy their own foods, and you will make room in the refrigerator to accommodate them. If their presence in your home is becoming too taxing, provide a list of affordable hotels or rentals in the area they might consider.