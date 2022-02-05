DEAR ABBY: I had substance abuse problems in the past. I have been in a rehabilitation program for a while now, and have been sober for more than a year. I would like to continue my sobriety and feel I could stay sober from drugs and still drink socially. My family is against me drinking at all, even though alcohol is plentiful at their holiday get-togethers. They also don't want me socializing with friends who drink at all, even if these friends don't use other substances. I should mention I am of legal drinking age.
How can I convince my family that I will stay off drugs while drinking socially? I know they want what's best for me, but I don't want to feel left out of family events or have to end friendships, which feels extreme.
— RESPONSIBLE SOCIAL DRINKER
DEAR RESPONSIBLE: While your family is well-intentioned, I agree their thinking they can maintain your sobriety "for" you by deciding what you may and may not drink on their premises is extreme. And the decision of who you can safely socialize with should be made by you.
This is an important subject you should discuss with your sponsor or the administrators of your substance abuse rehabilitation program. Please don't wait to do it. Not knowing you personally, I cannot — and should not — advise you further than this.