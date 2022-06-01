Former step-mom wants to stop contact with daughter

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband and I divorced three years ago after he had an affair and destroyed our lives (including his daughter's, who considered me her only real mom). The divorce took about a year. Since then, he has stopped communicating with me and pretends I never existed. My stepdaughter, "Dana," however, never let go.
I held on as well for a couple of years, but as time goes on, I am feeling I'm in an increasingly impossible situation. What my ex did and his actions that followed were incredibly cruel. They devastated me. Staying in touch with Dana has slowly become a painful reminder of that and has made it difficult for me to close this unhappy chapter of my life. I don't want to hurt Dana. I hope that one day she'll understand, but I feel the need to cease contact in order to heal fully. Is this too cruel?
— TRAUMATIZED IN FLORIDA
DEAR TRAUMATIZED: What a sad situation. I'm sorry you feel there is no other way to heal from your ex-husband's betrayal than to distance yourself from Dana, who loves you. However, feeling as you do, you must take care of yourself. Please do not "ghost" her. It is important that you explain to her, as kindly as possible, your reasons for ending your relationship, so she understands this is not her fault.