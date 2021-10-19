Four-legged guests not welcome — and that's okay

DEAR ABBY: We invited friends over to enjoy our bounty from a successful fishing trip. They live about an hour away. They accepted our invitation, then followed up with, "Can you put us and our two dogs up overnight if we drink too much?" I replied that we meant the invitation for humans only this time. They replied, "We're sorry you don't want our well-behaved 'girls' in your newly remodeled home." And, Abby, they didn't come! Was I wrong? Should I have handled this better? I'm kind of feeling like they were wrong.
— Animal Lover, BUT ...
DEAR LOVER: I'm also kind of feeling they overreacted. If you preferred they not bring uninvited guests, whether of the two-footed or four-footed variety, you were within your rights to refuse to have them. Please stop second-guessing yourself.