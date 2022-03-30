Friend doesn't want to help with friend's political aspirations

DEAR ABBY: A close friend has just announced — out of the blue — that she's running for a prominent public office. It's going to be a contentious race, and it's likely to get ugly for whomever runs. She sent out messages this week assuming her friends will be supporting her through our social networks, door knocking, hosting fundraising events and whatever else she needs. She said she's looking forward to working with us.
Abby, the way her announcements are worded, I can tell she's going to be blindsided when I decline her "request." She assumes that because we are friends, I would want her in office. However, in my opinion, she's not the best person for the job, and I have other civic engagements I'm already committed to this year. I also feel that maybe she should have actually asked. Is there any way I can maintain the friendship without supporting the candidate? I don't see what the graceful way out is, and her conversation is already oriented toward "us" vs. "them."
— HIDING UNTIL THE PRIMARIES
DEAR HIDING: Explain to your friend that you are already committed to other "civic engagements" this year and, because of time constraints, you can't back out of them. Then wish her luck and send her a small financial contribution for her campaign "in the name of friendship."