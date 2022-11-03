Friend sick of fat phobic comments

DEAR ABBY: One of the last times we hung out, a friend made a comment about my size. She said, "I shouldn't complain about my weight gain. I'm smaller than YOU." It was really rude. I thought about that comment and how to approach it for a week, and when I saw her next, I asked her to not bring up my size when she complains about hers.
Instead of apologizing, she spent 15 minutes justifying what she said. But there was no real justification. Since then, I have avoided her. She keeps reaching out and asking to spend time with me, but at this point, I don't feel I should. What would you do?
— OFFENDED IN HAWAII
DEAR OFFENDED: I would tell her no, and I would tell her in no uncertain terms exactly why.