Friend struggling with writing reviews of friends' creative pursuits

DEAR ABBY: I have several creative friends who have either written a book or made a music CD. I get asked to read or listen to these creations and submit an online review. The book was written about a very rough divorce, and my "friend" described her ex using some gossipy (and awful) information that I knew was not true. She placed all the blame on her ex, when it was she who committed adultery (a fact she conveniently left out of the book). The music CD was not to my liking either — my friend cannot sing.
How do I handle these review requests? So far, I have simply not submitted a review because I'm not going to lie or give a bad one. But what do I say when they ask?
— CRITICAL CRITIC
DEAR CRITIC: Tell your author friend that while she may be a talented writer, you are not comfortable endorsing her book because it is being used as a weapon to make her ex-husband look bad. Point out that if her book succeeds, he could retaliate by suing her for libel, and you want no part of it. As to your musician friend, all you need to say about the CD is that "it is clear the singer has music in their soul."
In the future when you are asked to write a review, decline by stating that because you are a friend, you cannot give an unbiased review. Period.