Friend stuck in between a three-way feud

DEAR ABBY: I'm friends with three people who got into a series of arguments. One of them no longer talks to the other two. I have remained friends with all three and I told them I want to remain neutral. I wasn't around when the arguments took place, and I don't want to be involved. One friend says that because I'm still friends with the other two, I'm taking their side and condoning how they treated her.
I didn't see the fights and I'm not condoning anyone's behavior. The one friend has now stopped being friends with me. I would like to be friends with everyone. Is this person right about me condoning the other two's actions by remaining silent and continuing my friendship with them?
— STAYING OUT OF IT IN MONTANA
DEAR STAYING OUT: No, they are not. What they are doing is trying to manipulate you. Repeat what you told them, and tell them that if they can't accept that you want to remain neutral, they will have lost another friend.