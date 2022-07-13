Friend worries couple's maternity secret will come out

DEAR ABBY: I have a lifelong friend whose oldest child has always been led to believe that his stepmother is his mother. The stepmom has had two children of her own now, and it is clear that she treats her own kids far better. I recall example after example. When does the charade end?
I have been close friends with the kid's dad since childhood, but that poor kid will feel betrayed when he finds out who his mother really is and that I was one of the adults who knew and kept it from him. He will be 18 soon. What can I do?
— SILENCED IN THE WEST
DEAR SILENCED: Talk to the young man's father. Point out that because of genetic testing, it's only a matter of time until his son learns the truth about who his birth mother is, and it would be better if the news comes from his father.