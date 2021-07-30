DEAR ABBY: My friend was telling me about the delicious dinner he had last night at a local restaurant. His meal cost $8, and he raved to the waitress about how the food melted in his mouth and how incredible it tasted. He compared it favorably to the $70 dinner he'd had at another restaurant the night before. He then informed me he was "in and out of that restaurant for only $10."
My response was, "Are you telling me you left a $2 tip for the most delicious meal you just ate?" He replied that he gave her a 25 percent tip and thought it was fair. I told him I thought he was cheap, and he could have given her more money at the very least for her effort in serving him. He said I should write you and ask, so here I am.
I realize a 20 percent to 25 percent tip is generally generous, but considering these times of pandemic and slower business, I think he could have done better. What do you think?
— Flabbergasted in Ohio
DEAR FLABBERGASTED: Truthfully, those who can afford to do so should give more. The restaurant business has been decimated because of the extended COVID quarantines, and staff members have been hit hard in the pocketbook. That said, however, my suggestion would have been that your friend should have added a generous tip for the cook sweating in the kitchen, who produced that memorable meal.