DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who feels a need to correct the behavior of others by writing letters. There are not too many businesses around town that haven't received one of her letters and, no doubt, others in her circle of friends have, too.
After a misunderstanding for which I apologized, I received one of them. Because she lacks understanding or the ability to forgive, a vitriolic diatribe came my way. In her letter, she related past "unfortunate (in her opinion) ill behaviors on my part for which I should be ashamed." Then she ended a friendship we had for many years without trying to mend the relationship. This is very hurtful for me, and I'm sure for others. How does one respond, if at all, to something like this?
-- Suffering in Michigan
DEAR SUFFERING: One does not respond. One copes by recognizing that the only person this unhappy woman is punishing is herself, as her circle of friends diminishes and businesses around town no longer welcome her.