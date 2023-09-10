DEAR ABBY: I'm writing for advice about my best friend "Eva's" husband. I have known her more than 25 years. Her husband, "Dan," doesn't get along with me, but we both agreed to remain civil and neutral for the sake of the friendship. When there are get-togethers at their home, Dan usually stays in the basement. I stay away from him and don't say a word to him.
The last time I was there, he made rude and insulting comments directed at me. I didn't react. Eva and I have agreed to not let him get in the way of our friendship. I'm not sure how to handle this, because Eva asked me not to respond, but Dan is pushing me to a point where it's hard to not say something. When I told Eva about the situation, she said she'd talk to him. She never got back to me, and I feel she just brushes it off. Please help.
— STUCK FRIEND IN ILLINOIS
DEAR FRIEND: It's time for another chat with Eva about the treatment you are receiving from dear old Dan. With the understanding that she can't force her husband to change, it may be time to make adjustments to how, when and where you get together. Since Dan can't behave himself and be a gentleman, she can visit you at your home or out in public without Dan being there.