DEAR ABBY: My best friend, whom I've known most of my life, has a 7-year-old grandson. The boy, "Cody," is spoiled, rude and makes obnoxious comments to adults. They'll make plans to visit us on a weekend evening when my wife and I want to chill out. While they are here, Cody gets loaded up on sugar, snoops through rooms and picks up breakable objects while watching us to see our reaction. He also does calisthenics and runs around while he's here. He makes snotty comments to us that my friend encourages and thinks are funny. As much as I love my friend, how do I tell him that his grandson is no longer welcome?
— In a Conundrum
DEAR IN A CONUNDRUM: Has it occurred to you that Cody may have problems more serious than a sugar buzz? The behavior you describe can be symptoms of ADHD and/or learning disabilities. If Cody hasn't been evaluated by a medical professional, he should be. If you truly love this friend, suggest it and tell him why. If he ends your relationship because of it, you will no longer be subjected to Cody's unfortunate behavior. On the other hand, if my concern is on target, you could change that boy's life for the better, because he doesn't act out only at your house.