DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are good friends with another couple. One of them is having an affair, which is destroying their family. The cheater has lied to us repeatedly trying to cover their tracks. We all know the truth. How can we continue being friends when we do not condone these behaviors? It's difficult because the friendship is long, rooted in community and we care deeply for them all.
—Awkward in the South
DEAR AWKWARD: Step back and stay out of the line of fire. Whether the marriage will survive is anybody's guess. If it fails, be as supportive to the spouse as you can. However, if the cheater continues his/her relationship with the lover, because you don't condone "those behaviors" you may choose to change your behavior. See the new couple "because of community ties" on a far less frequent or intimate basis.