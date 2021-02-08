DEAR ABBY: My husband passed away unexpectedly. It was and is a tremendous loss to my two daughters and to me.
While writing my thank-you cards to individuals who attended his viewing and church service, I noticed someone had written "Mick Jagger" as attending his viewing and "Rod Stewart" as attending his church service. I was floored and deeply hurt when I realized the handwriting belonged to one of our pallbearers -- my husband's sister's husband. Our teenage daughters also saw it and told me they thought it was disrespectful.
I don't know if I should tell my sister-in-law or let it go. I want to ask him why he would do such a thing. Or am I overreacting?
-- Hurt in Texas
DEAR HURT: No, you are not overreacting. What your brother-in-law did was, to put it mildly, insensitive. A funeral memorial book is the wrong place to attempt a bad joke. By all means tell your sister-in-law about it. And when you do, be sure to mention how it affected you and your daughters. You all deserve an apology for his inappropriate behavior.