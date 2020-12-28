DEAR ABBY: Is there a respectful way to dispose of funeral memory books that no one is interested in keeping?
-- Curious downsizer
DEAR CURIOUS: Funeral memory books are similar to guest books. Mourners sign them so the grieving family will know who attended the service. If you're familiar with whatever messages were left, there is no need to hang on to them. If you don't wish to keep them, offer them to your local genealogical society, historical society or local archives to see if they would be welcomed.