DEAR ABBY: We gave our daughter-in-law a $100 check for her birthday, as she is hard to shop for. That was 11 1/2 months ago. When we went over there the other day, we saw our check stuck to the fridge door. Of course, it is now stale. Her birthday is coming up in two weeks. Any suggestions of what we should do this time?
— Means Well in Arizona
DEAR MEANS WELL: Point out to your daughter-in-law that you noticed the check you gave her for her last birthday hadn't been cashed, and ask why. Take your cues from her answer. If she doesn't need the money, send her a nice card she can plaster onto her refrigerator next to the outdated check.