Girl with crush thinks his girlfriend is all wrong for him

DEAR ABBY: My crush is in love with this girl. I love him, and this girl isn't right for him. I mean, she's the jealous type and totally possessive. She's telling me she's his "owner," and that after they get married, his body and everything about him is hers. I'm saying no matter what she says, he will never be hers.
You can't own a person, and you really shouldn't be with someone who's possessive because it means they're insecure, and it's not healthy for a relationship. She basically tried to make me jealous. I love him so much. I want him to be happy, but I don't think it should be with her. I need some advice.
— CRUSHING IN GEORGIA
DEAR CRUSHING: You are entitled to your opinion, but as you stated, this guy is in love with her, not you. She may act possessive because she knows you want him, so she's trying to establish boundaries. If she is really as insecure as you think, there will come a point after which he may begin to feel smothered. That may be when you'll finally get your chance. For now, back off and sweeten up.