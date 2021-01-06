DEAR ABBY: My girlfriend suffers from depression. She says she loves me, but there are times she won't contact me for days because of it. During this most recent bout of depression, she hasn't talked to me for a month.
I finally got fed up. I told her the next time she talks to me it should either be a breakup call or to give me an apology. Was I right to say that? I don't know what to do.
-- Unsure in the East
DEAR UNSURE: You say your girlfriend suffers from depression. Is she under the care of a doctor and receiving treatment for it? Is her family aware of the fact that when she cycles down she is incommunicado? If she's so incapacitated that she can't communicate, they should be notified so she can get the professional help she needs, including an adjustment in her medications if necessary.
I agree she owes you an apology, and I can't fault you for telling her. But I would not recommend mentioning breaking up while she's in a vulnerable mental state.