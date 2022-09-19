Girls group struggles with a bad tipper

DEAR ABBY: I recently returned from an annual girls trip with my retired teachers group. We all get along well and enjoy each other's company except for one "fly in the ointment" who refuses to leave decent tips for great restaurant service. I'm talking about $2 on a $20 tab. We all pay our own bills and tip 25 percent or more every time. We have mentioned the subject of tipping to her before. She says she thinks it's a "racket." Is there anything we can do?
— CHEAPSKATE'S FRIEND
DEAR FRIEND: The annual girls trip may be this woman's only splurge for the year, which may be why she's conservative when it comes to tipping. I will assume that you and the others have spoken to her about the wage scale for restaurant servers, and the fact that many of them have to share their tips with other staff. Because there's nothing you can do to change the behavior of another adult, either consider your own generous tips as balancing out her stingy ones or stop including her because she's an embarrassment.